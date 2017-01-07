Home TEXAS Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission
Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission
TEXAS
0

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

0
0
110816+voting+florida+generic
now viewing

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

920×920
now playing

Michigan's Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

gaymarriagehands1
now playing

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

usps_1200x675
now playing

Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717
now playing

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459
now playing

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

us-military-reuters759
now playing

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

32419240-32419240
now playing

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

404page
now playing

Trump's White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

The Latest: Little Rock Club Shooting Followed Violent Week

(AP) – Texas election officials say they’ll provide public voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission that is investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections.

The announcement Friday comes after the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity this week asked states for voter data including names, party affiliations, addresses and dates of birth.

Democratic officials in some states have refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

Texas already makes much of the information requested publically available. Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos didn’t list what records would be sent to the commission, but the Republican said in a statement he will protect private information.

Texas law prohibits the release of Social Security numbers. The commission asked for voters’ last four digits.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Nominates Former Texas Senator As NATO Ambassador
  2. Pastors In Texas Find New Ways To Serve Fearful Immigrants
  3. Texas Wants ‘sanctuary city’ Challenges Moved To Austin
  4. Texas Medicaid Cuts Leave Special Needs Kids Without Therapy
Related Posts
gaymarriagehands1

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

Danny Castillon 0
d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

Danny Castillon 0
MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video