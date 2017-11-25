Home TEXAS Texas Woman Accused Of Mailing Bombs To Obama, Abbott
Texas Woman Accused Of Mailing Bombs To Obama, Abbott
(AP) – A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2016 that prosecutors say could have maimed or killed the two leaders.

Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month on six counts, including mailing injurious articles and transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure.

Records show the 46-year-old woman is being held at the Houston federal detention center.

Federal investigators traced the improvised explosive device sent to Obama to Poff because of some cat hair found under an address label. The device contained a cellphone, a cigarette package and a salad dressing cap.

Poff’s attorney, Ashley Kaper, declined to talk to an Associated Press reporter Friday.

