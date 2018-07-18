Home TEXAS Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach
(AP) – A South Texas woman showed up to a recent City Council meeting dressed as a cockroach.

The Caller-Times reports that its Patricia Polastri’s latest attempt to bring attention to the influx of roaches and rodents near a major Corpus Christi road after new vegetation was planted. The Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor brought a bag of dead cockroaches to a City Council meeting last month to complain about the new vegetation planted along Ocean Drive.   She says residents’ safety is at risk by cockroaches and other rodents attracted to the street’s palm trees and bushes.

Council Member Ben Molina walked the median with Polastri last month. He says he hasn’t pushed the issue with the city further because many residents are in favor of the landscaping.

