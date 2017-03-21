Home TEXAS Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution
Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution
TEXAS
0

Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution

0
0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now viewing

Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution

ETHAN COUCH
now playing

Texas 'affluenza' Teen's Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail

WireAP_ab1e31e40f08401590b8a947664f78e0_12x5_1600
now playing

Martin McGuinness, Irish Rebel Turned Politician, Dies At 66

Trump_06442
now playing

Trump Urges Support For Health Care Plan So He Can Move On

D91F2764-2DEA-4068-9F04-E11C312DDCA8_cx0_cy7_cw0_w1023_r1_s
now playing

GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People

Still0320_00005_1490021005830_2904287_ver1.0
now playing

FBI Probing Trump-Russia Links, Wiretap Claims Bogus

920×920
now playing

High Court Nominee To Face Daylong Questioning In Senate

GTY_hacking_jtm_140904_16x9_608
now playing

Ban Aimed At Electronics In Cabins Of Some US-Bound Flights

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Fronton Shooting Victims Identified

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway's Death

(AP) – Prosecutors in Houston say a woman held a 14-year-old girl against her will and forced the child to work as a prostitute, at one point having sex with 26 men over the course of a week.

Bond for 19-year-old Denise Marie Coronado was increased to $100,000 during a court appearance Monday. She was arrested last week on a charge of compelling prostitution of a minor.

Authorities contend photos of the victim were posted online to promote her as a prostitute and that she was threatened and burned with a cigarette to force her to comply.

Coronado’s lawyer, Joe David Wells, told the Houston Chronicle the 14-year-old gave inconsistent statements to police and had access to a cellphone to call for help if she wanted.

Coronado is being held at the Harris County jail.

Related posts:

  1. Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman
  2. Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute
  3. Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail
  4. Man Brought To Jail On Trespass Charge Dies
Related Posts
ETHAN COUCH

Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail

Fred Cruz 0
eddie lucio and Lois Kolkhorst

Political Deal Reportedly Secured Senator Lucio’s Support Of Bathroom Bill

jsalinas 0
SATANIC TEMPLE CORPORAL PUNISHMENT BILLBOARD

Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video