Texas Woman’s Theft Of Lottery Winnings Impoverished Mother

(AP) – An Austin woman has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation for stealing one-third of her mother’s $750,000 Mega Millions prize, leaving her mother impoverished.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Jane Greenwood stole $250,000 from her mother, gave $27,000 to her common-law husband and $11,000 to her boyfriend-on-the-side. She doled out other cash to other family members and blew the rest on upscale dining and other self-indulgences.

The theft was exposed after her mother, widow Billie Lawler, was evicted from a deluxe Alzheimer’s care center where she’d hoped to spend the rest of her life. Lawler could no longer afford the $5,000 monthly rent and was placed in a state-run facility. She died a month later after a fall.

Lawler’s sister, Betty Brown, said the winnings brought more harm than good.

