Home TEXAS Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious
Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious

0
0
juvenile detention JW037.jpg
now viewing

Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious

BN-XH588_VEGASj_P_20180202150714
now playing

Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Taking Tougher Stance On Russia Nuclear Threat

Steve Marks and Lila Miller. Rockwall County Jail
now playing

Couple Charged With Selling Teenage Girl For Sex

child-abuse
now playing

New Data: Child Abuse Deaths Rise, Notably In Texas, Indiana

TEXAS SALES TAX MONEY
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Revenue Almost $2.7B

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
now playing

Bush Got Contractor Donations After $13M Harvey Contract

MALDIVES CLASHES
now playing

2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

ALEP REFUGEES
now playing

Still A Trickle, But Refugees Sick Of Exile Return To Syria

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

AG Sessions Defends Deputy Amid Trump Criticism

TEXAS EXECUTION
now playing

Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters' Deaths

(AP) – Two Texas youth prison guards are accused of choking a teenager in custody until he became unconscious and asking him if he was “ready to go sleep.”
Court documents released Friday also accuse a third correctional officer at the same state-run juvenile lockup in North Texas of walking up to another teenager and punching him in the head and body four times with a closed fist.
All three were arrested this week and charged with official oppression as part of a state investigation into the troubled Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Since last year, at least nine Texas juvenile correctional officers have been arrested on abuse or misconduct charges.
It was not immediately clear Friday whether the latest correctional officers arrested had been arraigned or entered a plea.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation
  2. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Up 4 Cents This Week
  3. New Data: Child Abuse Deaths Rise, Notably In Texas, Indiana
  4. AG Sessions Defends Deputy Amid Trump Criticism
Related Posts
BN-XH588_VEGASj_P_20180202150714

Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

Fred Cruz 0
donaldtrump_060716getty

Trump Taking Tougher Stance On Russia Nuclear Threat

Fred Cruz 0
Steve Marks and Lila Miller. Rockwall County Jail

Couple Charged With Selling Teenage Girl For Sex

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video