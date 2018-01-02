Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

(AP) – Texas authorities say four current and former employees of the state’s troubled youth prison system have been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse and misconduct in juvenile lockups.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the charges include excessive force, tampering with a government record and theft by a public servant. Last year, at least four other Texas juvenile corrections officers were arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with youths in lockup.

The current investigation ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is the second time in a decade that Texas’ juvenile detention system has been rocked by arrests and abuse allegations. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department was overhauled in 2007 after authorities believed 13 boys had been sexually abused.