Thai PM Thanks People Involved In Cave Rescue
Thai PM Thanks People Involved In Cave Rescue

Thai PM Thanks People Involved In Cave Rescue

(AP) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has thanked people involved in the rescue of the 12 boys and coach trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks.
Prayuth gave a televised national address Wednesday, saying the government’s efforts, the assistance of people in Thailand and abroad, and the outpouring of moral support made the mission a success.
He also acknowledged the loss of a former navy SEAL, Saman Kunan, who died last week while replenishing air tanks inside the cave. Prayuth said, “His honour, sacrifice and legacy will forever be in our hearts.”
The soccer teammates had become trapped in the cave June 23 and were finally extracted by experienced divers over three days.

