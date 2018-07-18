Home WORLD Thai Youth Soccer Team Leaves Hospital
WORLD
0

0
0
Thailand Cave
(AP) – Members of a Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue, and are slated to hold a news conference before they return to their homes.
The 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach had been pronounced generally healthy by doctors, aside from some minor infections.
The news conference, to be held in a government building, will be the first opportunity the members of the team have to speak directly to the media, though video of them was released previously. Officials are reviewing questions in advance to make certain none might cause damaging psychological effects.

