Thanksgiving Day Shooting Wounds Teen

(AP) – San Antonio police say an argument led a 15-year-old boy to shoot his 16-year-old neighbor in a residential area on the city’s southwest side.  The San Antonio Express-News reports authorities are now looking for the 15-year-old involved in the Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Police Sgt. Edward Rodriguez says the incident appears to be related to a feud between the two minors. He reports that an argument escalated into a fight and the 16-year-old victim was hit in the shoulder. The victim has been taken to a hospital and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.  The motive behind the argument was unclear Thursday afternoon. The victim and suspect were not immediately identified.

