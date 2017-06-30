Home LOCAL The Body Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez To Arrive In The Valley Tomorrow
The Body Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez To Arrive In The Valley Tomorrow
The Body Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez To Arrive In The Valley Tomorrow

The Body Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez To Arrive In The Valley Tomorrow

A fallen Valley sailor comes home tomorrow. The body of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez is to arrive at McAllen-Miller International Airport Saturday morning. A plane carrying Hernandez’s remains is to arrive at around 8 a.m. and his flag-draped casket will be taken to his hometown in Weslaco.

Weslaco police will lead a procession from the airport to Weslaco, making a stop at Hernandez’s childhood home before ending at the funeral home. Funeral and burial plans are still being finalized, as is a public memorial to honor Hernandez’s life and military service.

The 26-year-old Hernandez died aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a collision off the coast of Japan June 17th. He was among seven sailors killed when the Navy destroyer was struck by a Philippine cargo ship.

