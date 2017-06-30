The Body Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez To Arrive In The Valley Tomorrow

A fallen Valley sailor comes home tomorrow. The body of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez is to arrive at McAllen-Miller International Airport Saturday morning. A plane carrying Hernandez’s remains is to arrive at around 8 a.m. and his flag-draped casket will be taken to his hometown in Weslaco.

Weslaco police will lead a procession from the airport to Weslaco, making a stop at Hernandez’s childhood home before ending at the funeral home. Funeral and burial plans are still being finalized, as is a public memorial to honor Hernandez’s life and military service.

The 26-year-old Hernandez died aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a collision off the coast of Japan June 17th. He was among seven sailors killed when the Navy destroyer was struck by a Philippine cargo ship.