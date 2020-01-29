The End Is Nigh: European Parliament To Approve Brexit

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEP's and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats as they participate in a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)