The End Is Nigh: European Parliament To Approve Brexit

The European Parliament is set to seal Britain’s departure from the European Union in a vote. The U.K. is set to leave on Friday and all that is lacking is the green light from the EU’s legislature. Preliminary votes in parliamentary committees have already shows the vote to approve the withdrawal agreement should get overwhelming backing Wednesday. Now, everything moves to negotiations on how to cooperate in the future. Britain seeks to have a full trade deal within the next 11 months. The EU said such a short timespan is totally unrealistic.
