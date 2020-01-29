The End Is Nigh: European Parliament To Approve Brexit

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc's rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)