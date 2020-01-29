WORLD

The End Is Nigh: European Parliament To Approve Brexit

By 76 views
0
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc's rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The European Parliament is set to seal Britain’s departure from the European Union in a vote. The U.K. is set to leave on Friday and all that is lacking is the green light from the EU’s legislature. Preliminary votes in parliamentary committees have already shows the vote to approve the withdrawal agreement should get overwhelming backing Wednesday. Now, everything moves to negotiations on how to cooperate in the future. Britain seeks to have a full trade deal within the next 11 months. The EU said such a short timespan is totally unrealistic.

UAE Confirms 4 Chinese Tourists Have virus, First In Mideast

Previous article

GOP Lacks Votes To Block Bolton, Other Impeachment Witnesses

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD