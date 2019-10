Padre Boulevard, the main drag on South Padre Island, is fully open again – six days after it had to be shut down due to damage from severe storms.

Straight-line winds that hit 70 miles-an-hour tore down more than 30 power poles along Padre Boulevard a week ago yesterday, leaving much of the Island without electricity for more than 24 hours.

Utility crews worked throughout the week to replace the poles – finishing the repairs late Saturday.