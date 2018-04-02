The Latest: 2 Killed In South Carolina Crash Amtrak Workers

(AP) – The Latest on a deadly Amtrak train crash in South Carolina (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees.

McMaster said the CSX train was parked on what appears to be a side track when the Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami with 139 passengers slammed into the CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Cayce.

McMaster says he was told the Amtrak train was going about 59 mph. He said 116 people were taken to hospitals.

Palmetto Health Director of Emergency Preparedness Dr. Steve Shelton says one patient is in critical condition and two are in serious conditions, with the rest suffering minor injuries, like cuts and bruises.

—

9:55 a.m.

Amtrak officials say they are gathering luggage and other belongings and obtaining buses for passengers who were on a train that derailed in South Carolina on Sunday.

Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick said an Amtrak representative spoke to dozens of passengers gathered at a middle school near the site of the crash. Local businesses provided coffee and breakfast.

Authorities say two people were killed when the Amtrak train struck a freight train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Cayce.

Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said in an email the hospital treated and released 27 patients. Officials say three hospitals run by Palmetto Health saw 62 patients with only two of them admitted.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster met passengers and went to the crash site.

—

8:35 a.m.

Officials say two of the people injured in a South Carolina train crash have been admitted to the hospital.

Palmetto Health spokesman Tammie Epps says the three hospitals run by her company received 62 patients after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Cayce.

Epps said in a statement that most passengers appeared to have suffered minor injuries and will likely be treated and released without being admitted.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes says the governor is on his way to the crash site.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to South Carolina.

—

8:15 a.m.

A coroner says the two people killed when an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in South Carolina were both on board the passenger train.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the fatalities in the email. She says the names of the people killed and other details will be released later.

Authorities say the Amtrak train was heading from New York to Miami with about 140 people on board when it collided with a CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Cayce. About 80 people were injured.

The wreck happened near a rail yard where several spurs branch off for train cars to be unloaded. Investigators don’t know if the Amtrak train was diverted from its track.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to the crash site, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbia.

—

7:25 a.m.

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Cahill couldn’t say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He says the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board

Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

Amtrak set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.