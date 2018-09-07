Home WORLD The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave
The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave
The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave

The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave

(AP) – Thai authorities say they have resumedáoperations to rescue members of a boys’ soccer team trapped in a floodedácave after successfully getting four of the boys out Sunday.
They said the four boys already rescued are hungry but in good health in a hospital.
The second operation started at 11 a.m. local time Monday. It takes several hours.á
Officials said at a news conference that the parents of the rescued boys, whose names have not been released, have not yet been allowed to have physical contact with them, pending more extensive examination of their physical condition.
Eight boys are still inside the cave and along with the team coach. The operation to get them out was supposed to resume only after new oxygen tanks could be placed along their route of escape, which is partially underwater.á

