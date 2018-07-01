Home TEXAS The Latest: Astronaut John Young Remembered As “Fearless”
The Latest: Astronaut John Young Remembered As “Fearless”
The Latest: Astronaut John Young Remembered As "Fearless"

3:30 p.m.

Legendary astronaut John Young, who died Friday in Houston, is being mourned by his fellow space explorers.

Robert Crippen, Young’s co-pilot on Columbia’s successful maiden voyage in 1981, told The Associated Press that flying with Young was “a real treat.”

“Anybody who ever flew in space admired John,” said Crippen, a close friend who last spoke to him a few months ago.

U.S. astronaut Terry Virts said in a tweet: “Rest In Peace John Young. You were one of my heroes as an astronaut and explorer and your passion for space will be missed.”

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield echoed that on Twitter, saying “John Young is one of my heroes, an astronaut’s astronaut, a fearless individual and a good friend. Godspeed.”

Retired U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly said he was saddened by the loss and called Young in a tweet “the astronauts’ astronaut, a true legend. Fair winds and following seas, Captain.”

