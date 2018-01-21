The Latest: Austin Women’s March Features Wendy Davis

(AP) – The Latest on women’s marches around Texas (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A women’s march in Austin featured former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis and individuals dressed like characters from the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Davis, who in 2013 garnered national attention for her nearly 13-hour filibuster over new Texas abortion restrictions, spoke at a rally Saturday at the state Capitol.

At a rally supporting abortion and reproductive rights, Davis praised efforts by “young college change makers” to seek legislation in Texas against sex trafficking and against sexual assaults on college campuses.

Events in Austin, which also featured a rally against President Donald Trump, included a march to the Capitol with a group of women who wore red capes and white bonnets like characters from the “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

One anti-Trump protester was arrested by police after causing a disturbance.