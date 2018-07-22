The Latest: Authorities Say 1 Killed In LA Market Standoff

(AP) – The Latest on an active police situation at a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles (all times local):

7:25

Authorities say a woman was fatally wounded when a gunman being chased by police in Los Angeles fled into a supermarket and took hostages.

The gunman, who was not identified, surrendered following a three-hour standoff. Details on how the woman died inside the store were not immediately known.

Authorities say earlier Saturday the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.

The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store. Gunshots were fired during the chase.

Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe’s ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety.