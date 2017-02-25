Home TEXAS The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman’s Detention
The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman’s Detention
TEXAS
0

The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman’s Detention

0
0
$_32
now viewing

The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman’s Detention

2bd90f8e-27aa-4b1d-940a-89e3c2e32f68-large16x9_1280x960_70213B00PZSKI
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

NASA+SLS
now playing

NASA Weighing Risk Of Adding Crew To Megarocket's 1st Flight

us-mexico-border-wall
now playing

Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall

1024×1024
now playing

Jeep Buried In Sand Dune For 40 Years Is Finally Unearthed

Muhammad-Ali-son
now playing

Muhammad Ali's Son Detained At Airport: 'Are You Muslim?'

untitled
now playing

Friend: Livestreaming Gamer 'In Rough Shape' Before Death

58b140ae766ed_image
now playing

At Town Halls, GOP Caught Between Trump, Angry Voters

Democratic party
now playing

As Party Rebuilds, Democrats Seek A New DNC Leader

920×920
now playing

The Latest: Victim Says Alleged Shooter Asked About Visas

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing

(AP) – The Latest on the controversy over the arrest on immigration charges of a transgender woman at an El Paso courthouse (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The Border Patrol has asked for an internal investigation of the circumstances leading up to the arrest of a transgender woman in an El Paso courthouse.

Irvin Gonzalez was as she was seeking court-ordered protection from an abusive boyfriend. The arrest has led to questions about what lengths authorities will go to apprehend people under newly stepped-up immigration policies.

Advocates say Gonzalez’s abuser tipped off authorities about her Feb. 9 court hearing on a requested protective order. Gonzalez was taken into custody by a task force composed of Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who surrounded the exits of the courthouse until she was detained.

In a statement Friday, Customs and Border Protection spokesman Douglas Mosier said the case has been referred to the Office of Inspector General.

12:10 p.m.

The arrest by federal authorities in El Paso of a transgender woman who was seeking protection from an abusive boyfriend has led to questions about what lengths authorities will go to apprehend people under newly stepped-up immigration policies.

Advocates say Irvin Gonzalez’s abuser tipped off authorities about her court hearing, resulting in her Feb. 9 arrest by a task force composed of Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who surrounded the exits of the courthouse until she was detained.

Her federal public defender on Wednesday filed a petition for her immediate release, saying in court documents that a Border Patrol agent perjured himself when he wrote in an affidavit that Gonzalez was arrested outside the building when surveillance shows agents conducting the arrest inside.

Gonzalez, 33, is transgender and began transitioning two years ago, according to one of her attorneys, Melissa Untereker. Gonzalez is distraught and suffering from the side effects of stopping her hormone therapy, which she hasn’t been able to get in jail, she said.

Gonzalez is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while she faces a federal charge of illegal re-entry into the United States.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status
  2. Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall
  3. Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall
  4. Brownsville Man Sentenced For Role In Human Smuggling Ring
Related Posts
2bd90f8e-27aa-4b1d-940a-89e3c2e32f68-large16x9_1280x960_70213B00PZSKI

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

Danny Castillon 0
shooting-investigation

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

jsalinas 0
TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video