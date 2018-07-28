Home NATIONAL The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures
The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures

0
0
LP
now viewing

The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures

breaking-news
now playing

Attempted Robbery At La Plaza Mall

LKHHLK
now playing

Spain Rescues Nearly 1,000 Migrants From The Sea In 2 Days

KJH
now playing

Texas Company Cleared To Put 3D-Printed Gun Designs Online

Court_Release_Surveillance_Video_in_MSD_Shooting
now playing

Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video

untitled
now playing

US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out

1530208849141
now playing

Teenager Creates Site Giving Children Answers On Deportation

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

 

8:15 p.m.

Firefighters say 500 structures have been destroyed in a raging Northern California wildfire and another 5,000 are threatened.

Cal Fire released the updated figure Friday, though the number of homes burned in the so-called Carr Fire is expected to increase.

Earlier Friday, fire officials said 65 structures had been destroyed by the fast-moving blaze in Shasta County.

The blaze grew to 75 square miles (194 square kilometers) by Friday night. It began Monday with a mechanical failure of a vehicle. It grew completely out of control on Thursday, tearing through two small communities and reaching the city of Redding.

Tens of thousands of people fled the city in fear of their lives from the blaze, which has killed two firefighters.

Related posts:

  1. California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters
Related Posts
Court_Release_Surveillance_Video_in_MSD_Shooting

Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out

Danny Castillon 0
1530208849141

Teenager Creates Site Giving Children Answers On Deportation

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video