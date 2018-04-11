Home NATIONAL The Latest: Caravan Splinters As It Heads Through Mexico
(AP) – The Latest on the caravans of migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Members of the 4,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants winding their way toward the U.S. border lambasted Mexican officials for directing them northward through the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, calling it “the route of death.”

The group said in a statement that some migrants branched off on their own Saturday in the belief that they were near the metropolises of Puebla and Mexico City, where they aimed to rest and receive medical attention after three weeks on the road.

A trek via the sugar fields and fruit groves of Veracruz takes the travelers through a state where hundreds of migrants have disappeared in recent years, falling prey to kidnappers looking for ransom payments.

Authorities in Veracruz said in September they had discovered remains from at least 174 people buried in clandestine graves. Some security experts have questioned whether those bodies belonged to migrants.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes reneged on a Friday offer to provide buses to leapfrog the migrants to the Mexican capital or some other destination.

