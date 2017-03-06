Home WORLD The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims’ Families
The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families
The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

(AP) – The Latest on the Philippine casino attack (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Stephen Reilly, Resort World’s Chief Operating Officer, says the company is giving 1 million pesos ($20,000) to each of the families of those who died in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

He said Saturday: “Yesterday we lost so many lives because of this senseless act. We hope that we will be able to somehow help.”

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

10:30 a.m.

Family members are waiting outside a funeral home for the bodies of their loved ones to be released following an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.

At the Rizal funeral home, where 18 bodies were brought, Myra Tengco has been waiting for her sister’s body to be released since Friday afternoon.

She says her sister, Arvi Gavino, was a casino employee with two children. Tengco says she cannot understand how a gunman managed to enter the casino.

The gunman, who wasn’t identified, entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

