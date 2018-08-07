The Latest: Chicago March Leader Says ‘The People Won Today’

(AP) – The Latest on an anti-violence protest on a Chicago interstate (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The leader of an anti-violence march that shut down a Chicago freeway says “the people won today.”

Thousands of people marched a roughly 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 94 to draw attention to gun violence. The Rev. Michael Pfleger, who organized the march, says people of many races and ages came together to say, “We’re tired of the damn violence in Chicago.”

Saturday’s march ended around 1 p.m., roughly three hours after protesters first entered what’s known as the Dan Ryan Expressway and less than 90 minutes after Illinois State Police shut down all northbound traffic.

Pfleger says the next step is for the governor, mayor and other officials to meet with the community and come up with a plan to help neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West sides.