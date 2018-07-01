Home NATIONAL The Latest: CIA Head Says Trump ‘Completely Fit’ For Office
(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) gives President Donald Trump his regular intelligence briefings, and says Trump is full engaged, understands complex issues and asks difficult questions.

Pompeo tells “Fox News Sunday” that Trump is “completely fit” to be commander in chief and Pompeo says it’s “ludicrous” that he’s being asked such a question. But the issue has arisen as a result of a new book that’s raising just that question.

The CIA chief says those kind of questions are coming from “people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I’m sorry for them and that.”

