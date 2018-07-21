Home TEXAS The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush
The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush
The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

(AP) – The Latest on the shooting of a doctor as he rode his bike. (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Houston police say a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was fatally shot as he rode his bicycle through the city’s Texas Medical Center by an unidentified man also on a bike.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Friday as Dr. Mark Hausknecht was going northbound through the medical center.

Finner says the suspect rode past Hausknecht, turned and fired two shots.

Hausknecht, hit at least once, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Hausknecht, who worked for Houston Methodist Hospital, treated Bush in 2000 for an irregular heartbeat.

In a statement, Bush offered his condolences, saying he would always be grateful for Hausknecht’s “compassionate care.”

Finner says the search continues for the suspect.

