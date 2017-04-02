The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

(AP) – The Latest on reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times local):

3 p.m.

Etihad Airways says it will begin accepting U.S.-bound passengers from the seven previously banned countries this week.

The United Arab Emirates’ national carrier said Saturday its decision follows guidance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection unit at its hub in Abu Dhabi.

The airline says it is monitoring developments in the U.S. and that passengers will be subject to screening measures in place before Trump’s executive order was issued.

U.S. border officials stationed in Abu Dhabi carry out passport and customs screenings before passengers board U.S.-bound flights under an existing pre-screening program.