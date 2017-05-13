Home NATIONAL The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview
The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview

(AP) – The Latest on the Trump administration’s search for a new FBI director (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

White-collar defense attorney Alice Fisher has arrived at the Justice Department to interview for FBI director.

Fisher – assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division under President George W. Bush – was seen entering the department’s headquarters on Saturday morning.

She’s one of nearly a dozen candidates President Donald Trump is considering to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey this past week.

Three other people are expected to interview Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Fisher faced resistance from Democrats during her confirmation for the Justice job over her alleged participation in discussions about detention policies at the Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba.

The FBI has never had a female director.

7:55 a.m.

Four candidates to be FBI director are in line for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.

The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump fired Director James Comey this week.

Among those expected to be coming in Saturday are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Alice Fisher, a top Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

That’s according to two people familiar with the search process who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saturday’s list includes Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York’s highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.

