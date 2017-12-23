Home TEXAS The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting
TEXAS
0

0
0
(AP) – The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old Texas boy struck by a bullet when sheriff’s deputies fired on a wanted felon (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A wanted felon who was killed by sheriff’s deputies in a San Antonio-area shooting that also killed a 6-year-old boy has been identified by her family.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the sister of the woman killed identified her as Amanda Lenee Jones on Friday.

Authorities haven’t released her name.

The newspaper reports Jones had a long criminal history that included arrests on drug, domestic violence and resisting arrest charges.

Authorities say Jones was killed when she attempted to break into a trailer Thursday afternoon in Schertz.

A stray bullet pierced the wall of a trailer where Kameron Prescott was inside. He died at a hospital.

10:45 a.m.

Officials say it was a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet when sheriff’s deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon.

The Bexar (bayr) County medical examiner’s office identified the child Friday as Kameron Prescott. Sheriff’s officials on Thursday said the child killed was 7.

Kameron was shot in the torso and later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the boy was inside a mobile home when the suspect being chased by deputies attempted to break in. Four deputies fired on the suspect. Sheriff Javier Salazar said late Thursday that it’s not immediately clear what prompted the deputies to shoot.

Salazar says the suspect, a woman, had no apparent connection to the child or his family.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Kameron was home because his elementary school let out students at noon for the Christmas break.

7:30 a.m.

Texas sheriff’s deputies have fatally shot a woman and a 6-year-old boy at a San Antonio-area trailer park.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that authorities say the boy was inside a trailer and that the woman was breaking into the trailer Thursday when the shooting happened.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman has no apparent connection to the child or his family.

Deputies said the woman pointed a firearm at them during an earlier confrontation. Salazar says no gun was later found on her, and that it wasn’t clear what prompted the deputies to shoot.

Authorities say she was a wanted felon and car-theft suspect.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was struck in the torso and died at a hospital.

