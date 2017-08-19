Home NATIONAL The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington’s Confederacy Monument
The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington’s Confederacy Monument
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington’s Confederacy Monument

0
0
CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT
now viewing

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington’s Confederacy Monument

081817Sky41130amKDFWBCME01_mpg_12_06_25_07_1503076035758_3934752_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

170723114818-05-san-antonio-tx-truck-0723-exlarge-169
now playing

Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter 'Free Speech' Rally

premium_landscape
now playing

Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests

170815105439-bannon-trump-breitbart-780×439
now playing

Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

gettyimages-682637522
now playing

Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him

getty-hope-hicks-foto-nueva-02343
now playing

Trump's New Communications Director Isn't New To His Ways

Army Helicopter Crash
now playing

Helicopter Crew Had Life Vests, Air Bottles During Crash

081817_clinton-647×485
now playing

Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured

(AP) – The Latest on developments related to a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Descendants of a Confederate veteran who sculpted a 32-foot monument to the Confederacy at Arlington National Cemetery want it removed.

More than 20 descendants of sculptor Moses Jacob Ezekiel wrote a letter to The Washington Post urging the Confederate Memorial be moved from its place of honor at the cemetery and placed in a museum or some other place “that makes clear its oppressive history.”

The memorial was dedicated in 1914 and depicts Rebel soldiers and enslaved blacks.

In their letter, published Friday, the descendants say the memorial “glorifies the fight to own human beings.”

Descendant Judith Ezekiel told The Post that her family was horrified by the violence last week in

Related posts:

  1. Calls To Remove Confederate Markers Return To Texas Capitol
  2. The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured
  3. Bannon Departure Latest Move In White House Shakeups
  4. The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter ‘Free Speech’ Rally
Related Posts
premium_landscape

Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests

Danny Castillon 0
170815105439-bannon-trump-breitbart-780×439

Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

Danny Castillon 0
gettyimages-682637522

Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video