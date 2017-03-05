Home NATIONAL The Latest: FBI Chief Defends Actions In Clinton Email Probe
The Latest: FBI Chief Defends Actions In Clinton Email Probe
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

The Latest: FBI Chief Defends Actions In Clinton Email Probe

0
0
Congress FBI
now viewing

The Latest: FBI Chief Defends Actions In Clinton Email Probe

Border Patrol Recruitment
now playing

Border Patrol Brings Stepped-Up Recruiting To Fairs, Rodeos

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson: America First Means Separating US Policy, Values

graduation+0501
now playing

Low-Income, Minority StudentsLag In High School Grad Rates

1401c4a97d1a4b228ac9317f828ac937_18
now playing

Trump Seeks Steps From Abbas To Promote Peace With Israel

-1dd3afa605e6bc1d
now playing

No Federal Charges For Baton Rouge Officers

920×920 (12)
now playing

Government-Wide Spending Bill Headed For A House Vote

985afc1bcf6f477dbb1b5ae094869526-780×520
now playing

No Trial Balloons: Trump Flips Script With Startling Ideas

800
now playing

US Firm In Iraq Ignores Smuggling, Security Risks For F-16s

murder investigation
now playing

UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Planned Parenthood Reopens Abortion Clinic In Texas

(AP) – FBI Director James Comey is strongly defending his decision to alert Congress that agents were revisiting the Hillary Clinton email investigation less than two weeks before the November election.

Comey tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that he concluded it would have been “catastrophic” to have concealed that development from Congress.

What led the FBI to revisit the investigation was the discovery of thousands of emails on a laptop belonging to the former congressman who was married to a top Clinton aide.

Comey says it made him – in his words – “mildly nauseous” to think he might’ve had an influence on the 2016 election, as many Democrats believe. But he says politics can’t influence the FBI’s decision-making.

Comey’s comments Wednesday are his most extensive about his actions from October in the email case.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Key GOP Moderate Rejects Health Care Bill
  2. FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility
  3. Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”
  4. Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’
Related Posts
Border Patrol Recruitment

Border Patrol Brings Stepped-Up Recruiting To Fairs, Rodeos

Roxanne Garcia 0
Rex Tillerson

Tillerson: America First Means Separating US Policy, Values

Roxanne Garcia 0
graduation+0501

Low-Income, Minority StudentsLag In High School Grad Rates

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video