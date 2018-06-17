Home WORLD The Latest: French Far-Right Leader Against Refugee Offer
(AP) – The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is criticizing the government’s decision to identify refugees from the rescue ship Aquarius who might be eligible for asylum in France.

Le Pen said that she’s “extremely worried” that France’s offer to take in some of the 629 migrants who landed in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday signals “the continued opening of our national borders.

Speaking Sunday on CNews, Le Pen says people seeking asylum in France could have gone to Tunisia or Algeria and she worries the government’s decision on the Aquarius passengers will attract more migrant boats.

The migrants’ arrival in Spain ended a weeklong odyssey after Italy and Malta refused to let the rescue ship dock.

Le Pen praised Italy for saying “it’s finished” accepting boatloads of migrants.

