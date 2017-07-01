Home NATIONAL The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting
(AP) – The Latest on Airport Shooting-Florida (all times local):

8 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded.

Officials said on Twitter the airport reopened for commercial flights at 5 a.m. Saturday, although many flights are canceled or delayed. Local media reported long lines of passengers were forming outside terminals.

Terminal 2 remained closed Saturday morning. That’s where police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire in a baggage claim area after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remained jailed pending official charges.

The FBI and sheriff’s office planned a news conference later Saturday morning.

Airport officials also say they are trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.

2:30 a.m.

The gunman who fatally shot five people and wounded eight others in Fort Lauderdale’s airport sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac with bags in hand.

Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, had complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers.

FBI agent George Piro says authorities are looking at leads in several states and have not ruled out terrorism.

The airport was shut down, with incoming flights diverted and outgoing flights held on the ground. Airport Director Mark Gale said it will try to reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday but urged travelers to check with their individual airlines on flight status

