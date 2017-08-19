The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter ‘Free Speech’ Rally

Dallas police are preparing for a rally against white supremacy and say they’ll have extra officers on hand to avoid the kind of violence that wracked Charlottesville, Virginia.

Organizers of Saturday night’s rally at Dallas City Hall Plaza say they expect thousands at the event, just a short walk to the city’s Confederate War Memorial. On social media they called for residents with medical experience to attend as “peacekeepers” and supplement security.

Supporters of keeping the city’s Confederate monuments have also posted on social media about a counterprotest, but it was unclear Friday whether that event would occur.

Dallas police said they would block driving access to the areas.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said this week he would request a task force to study the future of the city’s Confederate monuments.