The Latest: Funeral Set For Slain Texas State Trooper

(AP) – The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper on Thanksgiving Day (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Texas state trooper who was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving traffic stop.

An obituary posted Friday by Bowers Funeral Home in Teague, Texas, says the funeral for Trooper Damon Allen will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Mexia High School’s football stadium, about 92 miles (148 kilometers) south of Dallas.

The obituary says Allen is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. It says he was born in Kentucky and moved to Mexia, Texas, when he was in elementary school.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that all Texas flags at Department of Public Safety facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of Allen, who was fatally shot Thursday afternoon near Fairfield.

Abbott issued the order Friday and asked Texas residents to join him in prayer for the trooper’s family.