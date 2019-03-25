The Latest: Graham Says Trump Felt A ‘Sense Of Relief

(AP) — The Latest on Congress and the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

A close ally says President Donald Trump felt a sense of relief after learning special counsel Robert Mueller’s report had cleared him of conspiring with the Russian government.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham flew home from Florida with Trump after spending the weekend awaiting Mueller’s findings. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr told Congress Mueller did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia during the 2016 election.

Graham says that on the flight home Trump conveyed a “sense of relief” that there was now the “legitimacy” of his presidency where there had been questions before.

Trump has declared the findings a total vindication, but Mueller reached no conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice. Barr says Mueller’s report presents “evidence on both sides” of that question.