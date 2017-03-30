Home NATIONAL The Latest: Hawaii AG: An Appeal Of Travel Ban Ruling Likely
The Latest: Hawaii AG: An Appeal Of Travel Ban Ruling Likely
The Latest: Hawaii AG: An Appeal Of Travel Ban Ruling Likely

Travel Ban Lawsuits
The Latest: Hawaii AG: An Appeal Of Travel Ban Ruling Likely

Texas Senate OKs 'Fetal Remains' Bill Despite Court Case

Malaysia Says Kim Jong Nam's Body Released To North Korea

China's Xi To Meet Trump In Mar-a-Lago On April 6-7

Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request

NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics

Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run

Mayors Call On Feds To Define 'sanctuary city' Label

Texas Senate Votes To Ban Red Light Cameras Statewide

(AP) – Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says there is likely to be an appeal by the Department of Justice of the ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii who extended his previous block of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. Chin told The Associated Press on Thursday morning that, “The next move is theirs.”

 
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted Hawaii’s request to extend his previous temporary block of provisions that would suspend new visas for six Muslim-majority countries and halt the nation’s refugee program.

 
Watson rejected the government’s request to narrow his ruling to apply only to the six-nation ban. Watson is stopping the government from enforcing both provisions until he orders otherwise.

