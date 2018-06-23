The Latest: ICE Official Says Family Reunification Unclear

(AP) – The Latest on the separation of immigrant children from their parents following President Donald Trump’s order allowing them to remain with their parents (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A top immigration official says it’s unclear how family reunification will occur now that President Donald Trump ordered parents and children no longer be split.

“It’s a big question. There have not been a lot of answers,” said Henry Lucero, a director of field operations at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lucero spoke at a forum at a Border Patrol station in Weslaco headlined by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Republicans.

ICE, which detains the patents, says family reunification isn’t new to the agency but the numbers are larger now. Lucero said in the majority of cases he knows during his career, the parent asks to be deported and leave the child with a caretaker, typically a relative.

Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley pushed back, saying parents choose to go home without their children because it takes four months to reunite.

Lucero disagreed, saying it “generally takes days” for ICE to reunite a willing parent with the child, who is monitored by the Health and Human Services Department.