The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US
The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US

The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US

(AP) – The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

8 a.m.

An Iranian researcher who was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. last week because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries has checked in on an Emirates Airline flight in Italy headed for New York.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nima Enayati said check in at the Milan airport Sunday went smoothly. But because of disruptions and confusion caused by Trump’s executive order, an airport desk employee told him “she personally would be scared to go to the United States now.”

He said he wasn’t worried, though, and will get to New York on Sunday, the day before a federal court hearing on the Trump administration’s appeal of a judge’s order blocking the ban.

Enayati has a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in Tehran, and a master’s degree from the Milan Polytechnic, where he is working on his doctorate.

