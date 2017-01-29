The Latest: Iraqis Shocked, Saddened By US Ban

(AP) – The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Iraqis say they are shocked and disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Halima Khalaf, 72, has been living in Washington state with her sons, daughters and grandchildren for four years. She returned to Iraq earlier this month to attend her brother’s funeral and now fears she may not be able to go back to the United States.

In an interview Sunday, she said “Iraqis are not terrorists, but friends to the American people.”

Baghdad resident Sarmad Salih Ahmed, who has been trying to resettle in the United States since 2014, said he’s “depressed” because of the order, which he says is against “humanity.”

Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.