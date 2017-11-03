Home NATIONAL The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban
The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban
The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban

The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban

(AP) – The Latest on a Syrian man’s lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump’s new travel ban is blocking his efforts to bring his family to Wisconsin (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

A federal judge in Madison has issued an order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from enforcing his new travel ban against a Syrian family trying to reach Wisconsin.

A Syrian man filed a complaint in federal court in Madison on Friday alleging the travel ban is unconstitutional and will prevent his family from leaving Aleppo and joining him in Wisconsin. The man had challenged Trump’s first travel order as well but U.S. District Judge William Conley had put the lawsuit aside after a federal judge in Washington state blocked that the Trump ban in February.

Hours after the man filed his new complaint Conley issued a temporary restraining order barring Trump’s administration from enforcing the ban against the man’s family, saying the family is in danger. The ban doesn’t go into effect until March 16 but the family is preparing to travel to Jordan for visa interviews at the U.S. embassy and the process could stretch beyond the ban’s effective date.

A U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message.

3:09 p.m.

A Syrian refugee trying to bring his family to Wisconsin is renewing his challenge of President Donald Trump’s travel ban in federal court.

The man initially challenged Trump’s first travel ban in a federal lawsuit he filed in February. The man filed the action anonymously to protect his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

U.S. District Judge William Conley declared the lawsuit moot after a federal judge in Washington blocked the ban but invited the refugee to check in again after Trump issued his second ban.

The man filed a new complaint Friday alleging the new ban is unconstitutional, too, and will prevent his wife and daughter from obtaining the visas they need to reach Wisconsin.

The U.S. Justice Department is defending the ban. A spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email.

This update has been corrected to show that Judge Conley’s first name is ‘William’ not ‘Michael.’

