The Latest: Kansas Welfare Agency Says Children's Needs Met
The Latest: Kansas Welfare Agency Says Children’s Needs Met

The Latest: Kansas Welfare Agency Says Children’s Needs Met

(AP) – The Latest on the separation of immigrant children from their parents following President Donald Trump’s order allowing them to remain with their parents (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Kansas’ child welfare agency has concluded after an inspection that immigrant children housed in Topeka group homes are “having their needs met.”

Spokeswoman Taylor Forrest issued an email statement Friday evening after the state Department for Children and Families completed an inspection of The Villages homes on a 400-acre site outside Topeka. The statement was not specific about the inspector’s findings.

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the inspection after four Democratic legislators accused him of not being aggressive enough in seeking information about the immigrant children at The Villages homes.

The nonprofit group has a contract with the federal government to house up to 50 unaccompanied immigrant children. It’s not clear how many were separated from their parents during a recent crackdown at the U.S-Mexico border.

  Texas Governor Seeks Bipartisan Border Solutions
  First Lady Calls For Immigration Legislation
  Trump's Immigration Order Sparks Confusion, Deep Concern
  Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor
