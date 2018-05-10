Home NATIONAL The Latest: Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Key Senate Hurdle
The Latest: Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Key Senate Hurdle
The Latest: Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Key Senate Hurdle

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington
The Latest: Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Key Senate Hurdle

(AP) – The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate has pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court past a key procedural hurdle.

The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee.

A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination could occur over the weekend.

There’s no guarantee that the senators who supported moving forward will back Kavanaugh on the final vote. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who voted to advance Kavanaugh, said she will announce her decision on confirmation later Friday. Also voting to move the nomination forward was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who had been undecided. But Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against moving the nomination forward.

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been imperiled by accusations of sexual misconduct. He forcefully denied the allegations.

