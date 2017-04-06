Home WORLD The Latest: London Attack Leaves Many Tourists Stranded
(AP) – The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The attack in London Bridge, a busy area filled with hotels and restaurants, has left many visitors and tourists stranded after police cordoned off a large area near the crime scene. Many spent the night in improvised sleeping spaces, from the floors of hotel bars or restaurants to chairs of conference rooms.

Sue and Jason Dunt and a second couple, Richard and Michelle Orme, were out enjoying a post-matinee dinner on London’s Embankment on Saturday. They tried to make it back to their hotel but were stymied by the police cordon thrown up around the attack site, and eventually found shelter in another hotel’s conference room.

“We were wandering the streets until three in the morning,” said Richard, a 40-year-old retail worker.

“There were people sleeping in the sofas in the reception and the restaurant. It was really good of them,” he added.

