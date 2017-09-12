Home NATIONAL The Latest: Man Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In Atlanta
The Latest: Man Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In Atlanta
The Latest: Man Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In Atlanta

The Latest: Man Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In Atlanta

(AP) – The Latest on winter weather impacting a wide swath of the South (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Firefighters in Atlanta say a man has been electrocuted by a downed power line.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells news outlets that the unidentified man was found dead Friday night in the middle of the roadway near the live wire.

Authorities believe the wire had been brought down by the ice and snow that accumulated Friday across much of the Deep South. Officials say residents should not approach downed wires and should instead call 911.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning.

