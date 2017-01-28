Home NATIONAL The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl
The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl

0
0
1024×1024
now viewing

The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

KJ
now playing

Pope Frets About 'Hemorrhage' Of Priests, Nuns From Church

Chicago_Police_47410_jpg-21377
now playing

The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List

image
now playing

Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC

core_promo
now playing

Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

DDDF
now playing

The Latest: Security Chief's High Hopes For Trump-Putin Call

KHKJH
now playing

Nation's only Latina Gov Not Criticizing Trump's Border Wall

FWPD+Viral+Video
now playing

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

untitled
now playing

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b
now playing

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

(AP) – The Latest on a father and son convicted of shackling, raping girl (all times local):

6 p.m.

A judge has sentenced a father and son to life in prison after a jury in Ohio convicted them of repeatedly shackling a teen in their basement and raping her and another girl who lived with them.

Jurors in Toledo on Friday convicted Timothy Ciboro (SIH’-bohr-oh) and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

Lucas County Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Timothy Ciboro to life without parole while his son received a sentence of 68 years to life.

The judge called the pair the most evil people she’d ever seen.

The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times before she hid a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape the home in Toledo last May.

5:30 p.m.

A jury in Ohio has convicted a father and son of repeatedly shackling a teen in their basement and raping her and another girl who lived with them.

Jurors on Friday convicted Timothy Ciboro (SIH’-bohr-oh) and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times before she hid a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape the home in Toledo last May.

She says she was forced to stay in the basement for different lengths of time as punishment or when the men left the house. She says she was allowed out to shower or use the restroom.

A 9-year-old girl told jurors she too was sexually abused.

Related posts:

  1. Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death
  2. DC’s March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents
  3. Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2
  4. Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home
Related Posts
Chicago_Police_47410_jpg-21377

The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List

Danny Castillon 0
image

Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC

Danny Castillon 0
core_promo

Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video