The Latest: Mastiff Named Martha Wins World’s Ugliest Dog

(AP) – The Latest on The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

The gassy Neapolitan Mastiff was a favorite of the Northern California crowd from the start at the Friday night contest, often plopping down on her side on stage.

She was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after several surgeries can see again, according to her handler Shirley Zindler.

She waddles away with $1,500, a flashy trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances, all things she could hardly care less about.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them much older and much smaller.

Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second.

Chase, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix, came in third.

5:20 p.m.

Dog lovers are celebrating the imperfections of man’s best friend in Petaluma, California, in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

The homely hounds and their humans arrived hours before the show to socialize and size up the competition.

The pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show” Friday evening. It’s intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family.

The contestants include Monkey, a 6-year-old Brussels Griffon, and Icky, an 8-year-old unknown breed, both of whom were rescued from hoarding.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds in last year’s competition, winning $1,500.

The winner of the 29th annual contest held at Sonoma-Marin Fair will be decided Friday evening.

12:20 a.m.

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man’s best friend’s imperfections in California.

Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show” during Friday’s events in Petaluma. It’s intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds in last year’s competition and waddled away with $1,500.

Contest rules prevent owners from intentionally altering their animals to enhance appearance for the purpose of the contest. These pooches are celebrated for their natural ugliness.

Organizers say the contest has been held in Petaluma for more than 50 years and is in its 29th year at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

