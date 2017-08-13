Home NATIONAL The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming ‘Terrorism’
The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming ‘Terrorism’
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming ‘Terrorism’

0
0
untitled
now viewing

The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming ‘Terrorism’

image
now playing

The Latest: Kenya President Says Violent Protests Illegal

598e544d291d0_image
now playing

Predominantly Black Church Vandalized In Central Texas

Immigration_Protest_56779
now playing

Law Scholars Urge Trump To Keep Program For Young Immigrants

HJJHKJ
now playing

Texas Doctor Seeks To Stop Child Abuse Before It Can Happen

170812-cory-gardner-hero_njqldi
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions

dc-Cover-m4h2m9sj1vf4uklvc9enhjqm04-20170301104947
now playing

The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation

920×920
now playing

Trump: 'Many Sides' To Blame For Violent Clashes In Virginia

WireAP_34e0a90e96394a68a7f3dc1e7f268e6c_12x5_992
now playing

3 Dead, Dozens Injured, Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

2303038_1280x720
now playing

Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence's Latin American Trip

CHARLOTTSVILLE-4
now playing

Police Identify Helicopter, Troopers In Crash

(AP) – The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left three dead(all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”

He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.

The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Related posts:

  1. VA Governor Tells Nazis To Go Home
  2. Driver Who Crashed Into Counter Protesters ID’d
  3. Police Identify Helicopter, Troopers In Crash
  4. The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation
Related Posts
170812-cory-gardner-hero_njqldi

The Latest: Trump’s Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions

Danny Castillon 0
dc-Cover-m4h2m9sj1vf4uklvc9enhjqm04-20170301104947

The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Trump: ‘Many Sides’ To Blame For Violent Clashes In Virginia

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video