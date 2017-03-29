The Latest: Mayor: Oakland Has Improved Safety Inspections

(AP) – In the wake of another deadly fire, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city has improved its enforcement efforts involving dangerous buildings.

Four months ago, Schaaf vowed to improve internal communications within the city after 36 people died in a fire at a warehouse that some city officials and agencies were told was a safety problem but was not inspected.

On Tuesday, a day after four people died in an apartment fire, she told The Associated Press that those communications appear to have improved.

She said firefighters answering a call in February at the building had reported possible problems, prompting an inspection on Friday that flagged deficient sprinklers, alarms and smoke detectors.

She said city officials lacked the authority to immediately shutter the apartments and were required to give the owner time to fix the problems.