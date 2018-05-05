The Latest: NASA Says Mars-Bound Insight Reaches Earth Orbit

(AP) – The Latest on NASA’s launch of the InSight spacecraft, which is bound for Mars (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

A NASA spacecraft bound for Mars has made it through the first crucial stage of its launch. Now it’s up to the upper stage of the Atlas V rocket to put the Mars InSight lander on its path to the red planet.

The InSight spacecraft reached orbit Saturday morning following its liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It was so foggy that spectators at the launch site could hear and feel the rocket’s roar and rumble. But they couldn’t see it.

Once out over the Pacific, the rocket headed south along the California coast. Early risers had a chance to spot the launch, the first to another planet from California.

NASA normally flies from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but decided to switch coasts for InSight because of a smaller rocket backlog.